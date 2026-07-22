What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Markets Show | July 22 | Business Today TV

Welcome to Business Today TV! Host Sakshi Batra breaks down a sharp D-Street sell-off as the Sensex tumbles over 600 points and the Nifty slips below 24,050. Rising West Asia conflicts push Brent crude past $91 per barrel, while US President Donald Trump drops a major tariff bomb on generic drugs - announcing a two-year window before imposing steep 100% tariffs. Joined by G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD, Equinomics Research, we decode the strategic fallout for Indian pharma giants like Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy's, and Cipla. Plus, get deep-dive analyses on Q1 earnings, including Bandhan Bank's 18% slump, Bharat Coking Coal's Q1 loss, and the roaring rally in Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor. Tune in for actionable market insights!