What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Markets Show | July 27 | Business Today TV

Welcome to Business Today TV! In this episode of "What's Hot," Sakshi Batra breaks down the start of a crucial monthly expiry week on Dalal Street. After a 5-day slump, the Nifty is bouncing back, led by a strong resurgence in IT and banking stocks. With crude oil staging a dramatic drop to $92.9/barrel amidst paused US-Iran tensions, we analyze the ripple effect on oil marketing and derivative stocks. Deven Choksey, MD, DR Choksey FinServ Private joins the show to share his insights on why downside risks in IT are limited and how to navigate the upcoming August IPO rush. Plus, get the latest updates on Patanjali Foods' wheat flour recall. Tune in for expert market strategies.