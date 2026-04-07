What’s Hot: Sudip Bandyopadhyay Decodes Market Strategy Amid Global Tensions

Markets turned volatile again after recent gains as fresh escalation in the West Asia conflict weighed on sentiment. In today’s episode of What’s Hot, we decode the sharp market swings, global cues, and key triggers driving Dalal Street. With rising geopolitical tensions, crude above $100, and pressure on the rupee, what should investors do now? Our expert shares actionable strategies-whether to stay cautious, continue SIPs, or selectively accumulate quality large-cap stocks. We also break down RBI policy expectations, earnings outlook, and sectoral trends across banking, consumption, and more. Is this a time to wait, buy the dip, or stay defensive? Watch the full discussion to navigate uncertainty and position your portfolio smartly in volatile markets.