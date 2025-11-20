What’s Hot Today: Big Broker Calls, Top Upgrades & Market Movers

In today’s edition of What’s Hot, we break down the biggest brokerage calls and sector shifts shaping the market. BofA’s India Strategy flags front-loaded government capex and prefers rate cyclicals and defensives, while Jefferies turns bullish on Adani Enterprises after CoC approval for the Jaypee plan. HSBC launches coverage on Metals & Mining with a mixed stance, and Morgan Stanley updates outlooks on HDFC Bank, Axis, SBI, ICICI, and Kotak with mostly positive banking cues. Citi and Jefferies diverge sharply on Navin Fluorine, UBS stays upbeat on OMCs and Reliance, and Macquarie upgrades Hero MotoCorp. We also track fresh updates on Cummins, APL Apollo, NSDL, Pine Labs, Info Edge, Swiggy.