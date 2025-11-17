Business Today
What's Hot | Why Analysts Expect Stronger Q3 - Q4: Paints, FIIs Inflow & Big Triggers

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 17, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 17, 2025, 1:58 PM IST

Q2 earnings surprised the Street on the upside, with analysts now turning increasingly bullish on Q3 and Q4. While several sectors met expectations, the biggest shocker came from the paints industry. Despite intense competition, subdued demand and pricing pressures, Asian Paints and Berger Paints delivered standout results, beating most forecasts. According to Sudeep Bandopadhyay, this may signal easing competitive intensity and leadership reasserting itself. Looking ahead to H2, two major triggers could shape market sentiment: a potential India–US trade deal, which could unleash substantial FII inflows, and a new wave of government reforms expected soon. Both factors, combined with stabilising earnings, may set the stage for a stronger market trajectory in the coming quarters.

