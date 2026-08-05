What's Next For Nifty? Vaibhav Sanghavi Shares His Top Investment Themes

Are Indian equities gearing up for another leg higher despite recent volatility? In this episode of Market Guru, we speak to Vaibhav Sanghavi, CEO, ASK Hedge Solutions, about the outlook for the Indian stock market as investors weigh strong corporate earnings, FPI flows, IPO liquidity and global uncertainties. We discuss whether the recent consolidation is creating fresh buying opportunities, the outlook for Nifty and Sensex, and why consumption-led sectors such as automobiles, consumer durables and travel could emerge as key beneficiaries of India's next growth cycle. We also explore his views on private and PSU banks, capital market stocks, data centres, pharma, energy, earnings growth and the factors that could drive Dalal Street over the coming quarters. If you're looking for expert insights into where the market could be headed next, don't miss this conversation. Vaibhav Sanghavi has consistently highlighted improving earnings visibility, policy support, and a revival in consumption as important drivers for Indian equities, while noting that sustained FPI inflows remain a key catalyst for the next phase of the rally