Where Is The Smart Money Moving In Debt? | Fixed Income Strategy

Welcome to Business Today Television as markets witness a powerful rally after easing geopolitical tensions and the RBI policy announcement. A ceasefire between Iran, the US, and Israel has triggered a strong risk-on sentiment, pushing equities higher while bond yields soften. In this special discussion, we speak with Aditya Pagaria, Senior Fixed Income Fund Manager at Axis Mutual Fund, to decode what this means for bond markets, inflation, and investment strategy. With crude prices cooling and RBI maintaining a steady stance, is this the perfect time to shift allocations? Where should investors deploy fresh money—equities or bonds? Tune in for expert insights on navigating markets amid changing global dynamics and policy signals.