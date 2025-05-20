Where Should You Invest Now? Earnings Surprise & Geopolitical Risks Ease

In today's market outlook, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Research at WealthMills Securities, discusses the current state of the Indian equity markets. With geopolitical tensions now largely behind us, the markets are forming a solid base supported by a favourable cooling of inflation and the conclusion of a largely positive earnings season. Mid and small-cap stocks have shown remarkable resilience, meeting expectations without major disappointments, and company managements remain optimistic about the coming quarters. The effective handling of sensitive geopolitical issues by the Indian government has further bolstered market confidence. Bathini highlights that despite ongoing global uncertainties and changing trade dynamics, India continues to hold a strategic position on the global stage. The recent strong inflows from foreign portfolio investors, injecting billions into the market, underscore growing faith in the Indian growth story. Overall, Bathini views any market dips as attractive opportunities for medium to long-term investors, citing stocks like Shakti Pumps, which have delivered solid returns and show promising prospects due to innovative product offerings and robust quarterly results. This analysis offers a comprehensive perspective for investors looking to navigate the evolving market landscape.