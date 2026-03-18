Where Should You Invest? Top Investment Themes Now | Amit Khurana Reveals

What are the key market opportunities right now? Amit Khurana highlights that discretionary consumption remains a strong long-term theme, especially in premium segments like alcoholic beverages, driven by rising consumer spending and premiumisation trends. He also points to potential recovery in beaten-down sectors such as QSR, which could benefit as consumer sentiment improves further. Additionally, building materials-particularly paints-are emerging as attractive opportunities, with easing competition concerns and stable input costs supporting the outlook. While staples remain under pressure, Khurana believes selective buying in consumption-driven sectors could offer strong returns. His advice: focus on domestic demand-led themes as the economy stabilises and consumption picks up momentum.