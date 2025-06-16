Where To Find Value In A Market Held Back Because Of Mid East Crisis

In this episode of Market Guru on Business Today, Manish Sonthalia, Director and CIO at Emkay Investment Managers, paints a bullish picture of Indian equities despite global uncertainties. He highlights how front-loaded RBI rate cuts and significant liquidity infusion are likely to fuel asset price inflation across sectors such as PSU banks, NBFCs, real estate, capital markets, infrastructure, travel, hotels and QSRs. He believes markets will overshoot fundamentals in the short term due to this liquidity-driven momentum. On commodities, Sonthalia maintains a constructive view, recommending a 10–15% portfolio allocation to precious metals, favouring silver over gold due to a stretched valuation ratio. He also anticipates bond funds to benefit further as interest rates fall. Despite concerns around crude oil and Middle East tensions, he sees no immediate threat, calling India a relative safe haven in the current global landscape.