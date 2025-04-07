scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Market Today
Where To Invest Now? Nilesh Mishra's Strategy For Long-term Gains In Volatile Markets

Feedback

Where To Invest Now? Nilesh Mishra's Strategy For Long-term Gains In Volatile Markets

 

In this episode of Daily Calls Nilesh Mishra, Head VP - Technical and Derivatives Research (Equity Research), shares his expert insights on how long-term investors should navigate the current market dip. Despite the sharp sell-off, investors are showing maturity by looking at long-term opportunities instead of panicking. Nilesh advises a staggered investment approach — deploy 20–25% now, and consider adding more on further dips of 2–3%. He highlights key sectors that are offering value in the current correction: financials, PSU banks, private banks, NBFCs, insurance, real estate, and cement. On the flip side, he recommends avoiding IT and pharma until further clarity emerges, as these sectors have taken the biggest hit.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement