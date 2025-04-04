Which Indian Shares Will Benefit From Rising US Tariffs

A day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on countries across the globe — including India — global markets are reeling. Wall Street saw one of its sharpest single-day falls this year: the S&P 500 plunged 5%, Nasdaq tumbled 6%, and the Dow Jones dropped 4%. The ripple effects hit Asia hard on April 4th, with China’s SSE, Japan’s Nikkei 225, South Korea’s Kospi, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng all trading deep in the red. Closer home, Indian markets followed suit — the Nifty fell nearly 300 points in early trade and was down 1.24% at 22,962.45 by 10:50 am, while the Sensex lost 811 points to trade at 75,483.70. Sectors have taken a beating across the board — Nifty IT is down over 3%, Nifty Pharma has slumped more than 4%, and Nifty Bank is in the red too. Are we staring at a prolonged correction? Or is this a knee-jerk reaction to global trade tensions? In this special stock market show, anchor Shailendra Bhatnagar breaks down the turmoil with Sanjay Sinha, Founder, Citrus Advisors.

1. Will FIIs continue to sell Indian equities amid global uncertainty?

2. Is India emerging as a safer investment hub despite the volatility?

3. Where should you put your money in the next 6–18 months?

4. Which sectors are vulnerable, and which can turn this crisis into an opportunity?

