Which Jewellery Stock Looks Stronger? Sudip Bandyopadhyay Revealed His Top Jewellery Stock Pick

India's jewellery sector continues to attract investor interest after strong business updates from leading players. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Market Expert, compares Titan and Kalyan Jewellers, explaining why Kalyan's recent market correction may have been overdone despite healthy growth. He also highlights Kalyan's franchise-led expansion strategy, improving margin profile and long-term growth potential. However, for conservative investors, Sudip Bandyopadhyay says Titan remains the preferred choice due to its consistent execution, market leadership and proven track record.