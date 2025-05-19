Business Today
Who Does India Trade Most With?

Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi ,
  • May 19, 2025,
  • Updated May 19, 2025, 6:50 PM IST

 

India's foreign trade outlook is gaining strength. In April 2025, exports touched $73.8 billion while imports hit $82.55 billion. Engineering, electronics, and petroleum continue to lead export categories. Fresh data released on May 16 shows agriculture, pharma, electronics, and engineering goods made up over 50% of FY25’s exports. The US remains India’s top buyer; China leads on imports. With the UK-India FTA and a potential US BTA on the horizon, India is eyeing deeper market access. This weekend on Business Today TV, decode India’s trade chessboard—who we trade with, what we sell, and where the next big deals are shaping up.

