Who Will Be The Next IndiGo CEO? Top Frontrunner Emerges After Pieter Elbers Exit

Following the sudden resignation of Pieter Elbers, India’s largest airline IndiGo has begun the search for its next chief executive. With Rahul Bhatia stepping in as interim CEO, the focus has now shifted to who will take over the airline’s top leadership role permanently. Sources indicate that the company may prefer an Indian aviation veteran with deep operational experience. One of the names emerging as a strong contender is Vinod Kannan, the aviation executive associated with Vistara, Jet Airways, and Go First. The new CEO’s immediate task will be restoring operational stability and rebuilding passenger confidence after recent disruptions, while steering IndiGo through a challenging period for the aviation sector.