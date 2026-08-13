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Why Are Experts Cautious Over Lenskart Despite Strong Q1 Results | Lenskart Shares

Why Are Experts Cautious Over Lenskart Despite Strong Q1 Results | Lenskart Shares

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 13, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026, 12:16 PM IST

Lenskart is attracting investor attention after reporting strong financial numbers in the highly competitive eyewear market. Gaurang Shah, Sr. VP, Geojit Investments, says the company’s profitability looks impressive but needs deeper analysis to determine whether any one-time gains have boosted the numbers. With strong competition from organised and unorganised players, sustainable growth remains crucial for Lenskart. The company’s business model, customer experience, product quality and competitive positioning will be important factors for its future growth. Shah also stresses that investors should carefully evaluate new-age companies based on their fundamentals, valuations and long-term business potential before taking an investment view.

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