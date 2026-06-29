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Why Crude Oil Prices Could Stay Under Pressure As China's Demand Weakens And Supply Improves

Why Crude Oil Prices Could Stay Under Pressure As China's Demand Weakens And Supply Improves

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 29, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 29, 2026, 5:21 PM IST

Crude oil prices remain under pressure as slowing demand from China and evolving US policy continue to shape the global energy market. Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder, SS Wealth Street, says China's prolonged real estate slowdown has weakened domestic demand, while higher exports reflect softer consumption at home. She believes these factors, along with US efforts to keep energy prices in check, are limiting further upside in crude. According to Sachdeva, the recent decline is likely to find support around the $60–65 per barrel range, where China has historically increased purchases to build its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

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