Why Did CEAT's Profit Fall? CFO Kumar Subbiah Breaks Down Q1 Results

CEAT reported a mixed set of Q1 FY27 earnings, with revenue rising over 22% year-on-year but net profit plunging sharply as margins came under pressure. The stock has fallen nearly 10% following the results as investors reacted to the weak profitability. What led to the sharp decline despite strong sales growth? In this exclusive conversation, CEAT CFO Kumar Subbiah breaks down the company's Q1 performance, margin outlook, raw material costs, demand trends and future growth strategy. He also discusses CEAT's ₹1,205 crore investment to expand its Nagpur manufacturing facility, which will add capacity of 53,000 tyres per day. Watch this Business Today TV exclusive for insights into CEAT's earnings, expansion plans, the outlook for the tyre industry, and what investors should watch in the coming quarters.