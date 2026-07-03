Why Ethanol Is India's Next Big Bet | What It Means For Auto Stocks & Investors

India's push towards ethanol blending and electric vehicles is reshaping the future of the automobile sector. The government's focus on reducing crude oil imports and promoting cleaner mobility could create long-term opportunities for automakers and ancillary companies. Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth, explains how these policy initiatives can strengthen the economy, improve energy security, and support the rupee over time. He also shares why flex-fuel technology, EV adoption, and lower import dependence could become key drivers for the next phase of growth in the auto sector, making it an important space for investors to watch.