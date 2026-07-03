Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Why Ethanol Is India's Next Big Bet | What It Means For Auto Stocks & Investors

Why Ethanol Is India's Next Big Bet | What It Means For Auto Stocks & Investors

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2026, 10:34 PM IST

India's push towards ethanol blending and electric vehicles is reshaping the future of the automobile sector. The government's focus on reducing crude oil imports and promoting cleaner mobility could create long-term opportunities for automakers and ancillary companies. Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth, explains how these policy initiatives can strengthen the economy, improve energy security, and support the rupee over time. He also shares why flex-fuel technology, EV adoption, and lower import dependence could become key drivers for the next phase of growth in the auto sector, making it an important space for investors to watch.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended