Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Why FIIs Keep Selling Despite Record-Low Rupee | Real Reason Explained

Why FIIs Keep Selling Despite Record-Low Rupee | Real Reason Explained

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Dec 2, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 2, 2025, 7:40 PM IST

 

Foreign institutional investors continue selling Indian equities even as the rupee hits record lows and domestic growth remains strong. According to Pankaj Tibrewal, FIIs have been exiting since FY21-22, when the US Federal Reserve began aggressive rate hikes. Higher global interest rates typically push money away from riskier emerging markets like India. Additionally, India’s tax structure for global investors reduces net returns compared to other regions. At the same time, attractive AI-led opportunities in China, Taiwan and Korea have diverted significant allocations away from India. As a result, India has moved from premium to discount weightage in EM portfolios. However, Tibrewal believes that a visible earnings recovery may trigger renewed foreign inflows and improve market sentiment ahead.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended