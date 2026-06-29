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Why Gold Prices Are Falling Despite U.S.-Iran Tensions And Rising Oil Prices

Why Gold Prices Are Falling Despite U.S.-Iran Tensions And Rising Oil Prices

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 29, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 29, 2026, 3:09 PM IST

Gold prices have come under pressure despite renewed geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran, which have driven oil prices higher and unsettled global markets. Normally viewed as a safe-haven asset during periods of uncertainty, gold has struggled to gain momentum, leaving investors questioning why the metal is weakening even as risks in the Middle East intensify. In this discussion, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS Wealth Street, explains the key factors influencing gold prices, including inflation expectations, the US Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook, the strength of the US dollar, and changing investor sentiment. She also examines whether the current weakness presents a buying opportunity or if further downside remains possible. Watch the full conversation for expert insights into what lies ahead for gold and how investors should position themselves in an increasingly volatile global market.

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