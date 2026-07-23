Why HFCL Raised Its FY27 Growth Target To 40% | Mahendra Nahata Exclusive

Why is HFCL so confident about delivering 40% revenue growth in FY27 despite global uncertainty? In this exclusive conversation with Business Today TV, Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL, explains that the company's record order book of ₹26,665 crore - nearly five times last year's revenue - provides strong visibility for future growth. He says execution schedules, product shipments, project deliveries, and expanded manufacturing capacity together give the company confidence to achieve its upgraded guidance. Watch this exclusive reel as Mahendra Nahata shares the key factors driving HFCL's bullish outlook and explains why management believes the company is well-positioned for another year of strong growth.