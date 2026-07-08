Why India Is Challenging The U.S. Tariff Plan At Section 301 Hearings

India's trade negotiations with the United States have reached a crucial stage as government officials and industry representatives participate in the U.S. Section 301 public hearings. Washington is considering a proposed 12.5% tariff on certain Indian imports over alleged forced labour concerns. India is expected to strongly oppose the move, arguing that the proposed duty lacks factual basis and should be resolved through dialogue. Industry bodies including FICCI, CII and APEDA are backing India's case, while exporters from sectors such as automobiles and seafood are seeking exemptions. Business Today TV's Surabhi brings you the latest developments.