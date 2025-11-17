Why India Is Set For A Strong Rally: Ajay Bagga On Earnings, Rates & Growth

Market Expert Ajay Bagga delivers a powerful outlook on why India’s time is finally coming. After 14 months of underperformance versus emerging markets, India is now positioned for a strong comeback backed by robust earnings, policy support and a favourable macro setup. Corporate earnings have already grown 15% year-on-year in September, with December expected to be even stronger. Add to that a triple stimulus — zero personal income tax up to ₹12 lakh, GST cuts, and 100 basis points of RBI rate cuts (with more expected). Bagga calls this a clear recipe for a market turnaround. According to him, the next 12–24 months could be very strong for investors, and the next decade could be even better as India leads emerging markets.