Why India Is Set For A Strong Rally: Ajay Bagga On Earnings, Rates & Growth

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 17, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 17, 2025, 2:35 PM IST

Market Expert Ajay Bagga delivers a powerful outlook on why India’s time is finally coming. After 14 months of underperformance versus emerging markets, India is now positioned for a strong comeback backed by robust earnings, policy support and a favourable macro setup. Corporate earnings have already grown 15% year-on-year in September, with December expected to be even stronger. Add to that a triple stimulus — zero personal income tax up to ₹12 lakh, GST cuts, and 100 basis points of RBI rate cuts (with more expected). Bagga calls this a clear recipe for a market turnaround. According to him, the next 12–24 months could be very strong for investors, and the next decade could be even better as India leads emerging markets.

