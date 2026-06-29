Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Why Indian Export Stocks Could Lead The Next Market Rally | Explained By Anshul Saigal

Why Indian Export Stocks Could Lead The Next Market Rally | Explained By Anshul Saigal

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 29, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 29, 2026, 5:16 PM IST

A weaker rupee, improving export competitiveness and attractive valuations are creating fresh opportunities in export-oriented sectors ahead of the Q1 earnings season. While several export-focused companies have corrected significantly from their 2024 highs, their pricing advantage has improved in global markets. Anshul Saigal, CIO & Founder, Saigal Capital Advisors, believes engineering, chemicals and other export-driven businesses are well positioned to benefit from these trends. According to him, the combination of lower valuations and stronger export competitiveness makes exporters one of the most attractive investment themes, with the potential to outperform as corporate earnings gain momentum.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended