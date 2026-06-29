Why Indian Export Stocks Could Lead The Next Market Rally | Explained By Anshul Saigal

A weaker rupee, improving export competitiveness and attractive valuations are creating fresh opportunities in export-oriented sectors ahead of the Q1 earnings season. While several export-focused companies have corrected significantly from their 2024 highs, their pricing advantage has improved in global markets. Anshul Saigal, CIO & Founder, Saigal Capital Advisors, believes engineering, chemicals and other export-driven businesses are well positioned to benefit from these trends. According to him, the combination of lower valuations and stronger export competitiveness makes exporters one of the most attractive investment themes, with the potential to outperform as corporate earnings gain momentum.