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Why IT, Metals & Banks Could Face Pressure Amid Market Risks

Why IT, Metals & Banks Could Face Pressure Amid Market Risks

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 17, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026, 12:14 PM IST

Investors may need to remain cautious on certain sectors as market risks remain elevated. Metals have rallied sharply and could face pressure after the recent gains. IT stocks may remain volatile, particularly as global markets react to weakness in AI-linked stocks and await greater clarity. Banks are another area to watch closely, with prolonged geopolitical uncertainty potentially affecting asset quality. Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, highlights the sectors investors may want to approach carefully, including banks, metals, IT and other businesses that could be more sensitive to higher interest rates and changing market conditions.

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