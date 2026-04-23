Why Markets Are Falling? Crude Oil Surge, HSBC Downgrade & Rupee Fall Explained

Markets are taking a breather after a sharp rally, with consolidation setting in near key resistance levels. In this special episode of Market Commentary, Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities decodes the technical setup for Nifty, Bank Nifty, and key sectors. He highlights a crucial range of 24,100 - 24,500 for Nifty, with a breakout above 24,500 opening the door to further upside. Stock-specific action remains strong amid earnings season, with FMCG, metals, and pharma showing resilience, while IT continues to lag. Palviya also shares top stock picks including HUL, Nestle, Siemens, and Hindalco, along with insights on Reliance and HDFC Bank. Tune in for actionable trading strategies, sectoral outlook, and key levels to watch in this volatile market phase.