Why Metals Could Lead A Multi-year Upcycle, Explains Gaurav Dua

Market Guru Gaurav Dua of Standard Chartered Securities breaks down how Ultra-HNIs are deploying fresh money and why a balanced approach remains crucial in today’s market. Dua explains why his team avoids skewed allocations and instead identifies opportunities across market breadth and sectors. He outlines the current overweight calls - financials, consumption, and a surprising comeback from IT. He also details why metals could deliver a multi-year structural upcycle, driven by strong EV and renewable-energy demand alongside global supply constraints, especially in China. Dua prefers non-ferrous plays and suggests metal-based ETFs as an accessible route for small investors. Tune in for a complete roadmap of sector preferences and long-term opportunities.