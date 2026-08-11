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Why NBFCs & Financial Services Could Lead India’s Next Consumption Growth Story

Why NBFCs & Financial Services Could Lead India’s Next Consumption Growth Story

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 11, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026, 4:46 PM IST

Financial services are emerging as a key focus area for investors as India’s consumption story gains momentum. Dinshaw Irani, CEO, Helios Capital, says NBFCs play a crucial role in providing last-mile financing that supports consumption across the economy. His investment strategy has increased exposure to the broader BFSI space, with a stronger focus on financial services rather than traditional banks. The strategy also includes direct exposure to capital-market companies. Irani believes NBFCs, fintech-linked businesses and capital-market players could benefit as financial participation and consumption expand, making financial services an important part of India’s long-term growth story.

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