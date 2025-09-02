Why New Age Platforms & EMS Players Could Lead The Next Market Upswing

In the midst of recent market corrections, portfolios are being reshaped with fresh positions and higher allocations to promising themes. A major focus has been on new age businesses such as Zomato, Delhivery, Paytm, Nykaa, Ola Electric and CarTrade, which, after post-IPO corrections, are now showing improving fundamentals and stronger technical setups. Alongside this, the Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) sector is gaining traction, with the industry growing at 35–40% CAGR, expanding margins through higher value addition, and displaying notable resilience compared to the broader market. Companies like Dixon, Amber, Syrma and Kaynes are emerging as strong players in this trend. Both themes highlight where growth and opportunities could lie in the medium term for investors tracking sectoral strength.