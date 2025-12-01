Why Nifty May Rally To 30,000, Ashish Chaturmohta Predicts Big Upside

With the Budget cycle approaching and strong macro tailwinds in place, market sentiment is turning decisively bullish. According to market expert Ashish, the Nifty is positioned for a significant upside in the next six months, supported by strong earnings momentum and improving valuations. On a forward basis, the Nifty currently trades around 20x PE, which appears reasonable given the expected earnings growth from sectors such as consumption, autos, and financials. From a technical standpoint, the index has broken out of a 1.5-year consolidation and has built a robust support zone around 24,800-25,000. With nearly 70% of stocks yet to participate in the rally, the broader market has strong catch-up potential. Ashish expects the Nifty to move toward 29,000–30,000, provided key supports hold.