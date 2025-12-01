Business Today
Why Nifty May Rally To 30,000, Ashish Chaturmohta Predicts Big Upside

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 1, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 1, 2025, 3:22 PM IST

With the Budget cycle approaching and strong macro tailwinds in place, market sentiment is turning decisively bullish. According to market expert Ashish, the Nifty is positioned for a significant upside in the next six months, supported by strong earnings momentum and improving valuations. On a forward basis, the Nifty currently trades around 20x PE, which appears reasonable given the expected earnings growth from sectors such as consumption, autos, and financials. From a technical standpoint, the index has broken out of a 1.5-year consolidation and has built a robust support zone around 24,800-25,000. With nearly 70% of stocks yet to participate in the rally, the broader market has strong catch-up potential. Ashish expects the Nifty to move toward 29,000–30,000, provided key supports hold.

