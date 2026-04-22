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Why Persistent Systems Is Beating IT Peers: Q4 Analysis With CEO Sandeep Kalra

Why Persistent Systems Is Beating IT Peers: Q4 Analysis With CEO Sandeep Kalra

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 22, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 22, 2026, 12:32 PM IST

Persistent Systems has delivered a strong Q4 performance with net profit rising over 20% QoQ and revenue growth of 7.4%, reflecting steady execution in a dynamic IT environment. Margins improved to 16.3%, while order bookings remained robust at $600.8 million TCV. The company also announced a final dividend of ₹18 per share, taking total FY26 payout higher than last year. In this special conversation, Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director & CEO, shares insights on growth drivers, deal pipeline, and the company’s AI-first strategy. Is this momentum sustainable? What lies ahead for FY27? Tune in for key management commentary and outlook.

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