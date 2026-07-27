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Why Pharma Stocks Continue To Outperform Despite Rupee Weakness | Aditya Khemka Explains

Why Pharma Stocks Continue To Outperform Despite Rupee Weakness | Aditya Khemka Explains

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 27, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026, 5:08 PM IST

Healthcare and pharma stocks continue to attract investor interest despite a weaker rupee and an uncertain macro environment. Aditya Khemka, CIO, InCred Asset Management, says many healthcare companies actually face higher import costs due to rupee depreciation, but their resilient business models and stable earnings continue to support valuations. He believes investors are favouring the sector because of its defensive nature and consistent long-term growth prospects. Watch the full discussion to understand why pharma remains a preferred sector even as uncertainty persists across global and domestic markets.

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