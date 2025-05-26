Business Today
Why Sandeep Tandon Is More Bullish on Silver Than Gold | Gold vs Silver Investment Strategy

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi ,
  • May 26, 2025,
  • Updated May 26, 2025, 7:58 PM IST

 

In the latest Market Master Series, Sandeep Tandon shares his insights on the recent gold rally and his evolving strategy on precious metals. While gold has been a headline-grabbing investment, reaching the symbolic milestone of 1 lakh rupees for 10 grams, Tandon believes gold has likely made a medium-term top as of April. Despite this, he remains optimistic about precious metals overall and emphasizes the importance of maintaining a sizable allocation to both gold and silver in the long term. Notably, he has shifted his portfolio exposure from gold to silver, citing silver’s potential to outperform gold over time and its lower expected downside in the current market environment. Although he expects gold to dip by 8-12% from its recent peak, he views any such correction as a buying opportunity. Listen in

