Why Silver Is Outshining Gold | ETFs, Supply Crunch & Price Forecasts

Silver is stealing the spotlight from gold as demand for silver ETFs and physical silver continues to soar, with investors rushing towards coins and bars amid tight supply. Analysts suggest that silver is set to outperform gold in 2025, with expectations of a significant price rally supported by constrained supply, as most silver is produced as a by-product of other metals. While gold has already crossed key milestones ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, silver’s momentum looks stronger, with forecasts pointing towards further gains in the months ahead.