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Why Stock Markets Can Rally 10-15%? Siddhartha Khemka Explains

Why Stock Markets Can Rally 10-15%? Siddhartha Khemka Explains

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 7, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 7, 2026, 9:24 PM IST

After months of underperforming in several Asian markets, Indian equities could be poised for a strong comeback. Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, believes attractive valuations, improving corporate earnings, and resilient domestic inflows are strengthening India's investment case. He says a slowdown in foreign investor selling and potential profit booking in markets that have rallied sharply could redirect global capital towards India. According to him, these factors could support a 10–15% market rally over time.

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