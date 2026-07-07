Why Stock Markets Can Rally 10-15%? Siddhartha Khemka Explains

After months of underperforming in several Asian markets, Indian equities could be poised for a strong comeback. Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, believes attractive valuations, improving corporate earnings, and resilient domestic inflows are strengthening India's investment case. He says a slowdown in foreign investor selling and potential profit booking in markets that have rallied sharply could redirect global capital towards India. According to him, these factors could support a 10–15% market rally over time.