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Why Wires & Cable Stocks Could Stay In Focus As AI, Realty & Energy Demand Accelerates

Why Wires & Cable Stocks Could Stay In Focus As AI, Realty & Energy Demand Accelerates

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 4, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026, 5:14 PM IST

India's wires and cables sector continues to benefit from multiple long-term growth drivers, including AI data centres, renewable energy, power transmission, and real estate. Abhishek Basumallick, Co-founder & Fund Manager, Shree Rama Managers, remains highly bullish on the segment, saying demand is expanding across infrastructure and industrial projects. Companies such as Polycab and KEI Industries are well-positioned to benefit from increasing investments in grid expansion, solar parks, and housing. With structural demand expected to remain strong, the sector could continue delivering healthy growth and remain an attractive investment opportunity over the medium to long term.

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