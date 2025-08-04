Will 2025 Be A Year Of Lacklustre Returns For Stock Markets?

With the calendar year well into its 8th month, market sentiment remains cautious. Will 2025 end as a lackluster year for equity returns? Market Expert Abhishek Basumallick, Co-founder & Fund Manager, Shree Rama Managers shares insights on the cyclical nature of markets, suggesting we may be in a consolidation phase following the strong rally in 2023–24. Moderate gains are expected, with the next leg of upside likely only if key triggers align. According to the expert, the two major drivers of any market turnaround are corporate earnings and liquidity—and while domestic investors continue to invest steadily, FII flows have remained negative. what could turn the tide for Indian equities in the months ahead. Listen in