Will Brent Crude Surge To $150? Here’s What Sugandha Sachdeva Says

Global crude oil prices remain on an upward trajectory amid the escalating West Asia conflict, with experts warning of further spikes ahead. Brent crude is currently facing strong resistance near $112 per barrel, with a short-term cooldown possible towards the $95–97 range. However, the broader outlook remains bullish, with projections suggesting oil could climb as high as $135 to $150 per barrel if tensions continue to intensify. Some analysts even believe prices could surpass the 2008 peak levels. The ongoing geopolitical crisis, coupled with potential U.S. military escalation, is expected to have significant implications for global markets, inflation and energy security, including a direct impact on the Indian Economy.