scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Market Today
Will FIIs Return In A Big Way Post-US Tariffs, Or Valuation Concerns Keep Them Cautious?

Feedback

Will FIIs Return In A Big Way Post-US Tariffs, Or Valuation Concerns Keep Them Cautious?

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been net sellers in the Indian stock market for over a year, driven by concerns over valuations and currency movements. But with the rupee stabilising, inflation under control, and India's real GDP growth at 6%, could this be the turning point for FIIs to return? In this episode of Market Today on Business Today TV, Manish Sonthalia, Director & CIO at Emkay Investment Managers, breaks down the key factors influencing FII decisions. He explains how India's strong economic fundamentals, easing liquidity, and narrowing interest rate spreads could make Indian equities attractive once again. However, high valuations remain a concern.

 

Beyond equities, he highlights the importance of gold as a key asset allocation and discusses how anticipated rate cuts in India could further impact investment flows. Will FIIs return in a big way, or will valuation concerns keep them cautious? Watch now for expert insights on India's market outlook. 

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement