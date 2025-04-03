Will FIIs Return In A Big Way Post-US Tariffs, Or Valuation Concerns Keep Them Cautious?

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been net sellers in the Indian stock market for over a year, driven by concerns over valuations and currency movements. But with the rupee stabilising, inflation under control, and India's real GDP growth at 6%, could this be the turning point for FIIs to return? In this episode of Market Today on Business Today TV, Manish Sonthalia, Director & CIO at Emkay Investment Managers, breaks down the key factors influencing FII decisions. He explains how India's strong economic fundamentals, easing liquidity, and narrowing interest rate spreads could make Indian equities attractive once again. However, high valuations remain a concern.

Beyond equities, he highlights the importance of gold as a key asset allocation and discusses how anticipated rate cuts in India could further impact investment flows. Will FIIs return in a big way, or will valuation concerns keep them cautious? Watch now for expert insights on India's market outlook.