Will FIIs Return? Indo-US Trade Deal Could Change Everything

In a sharp market analysis, market expert Deven Choksey discuss how India completely missed the global AI-led rally that boosted markets like Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Wall Street and Nasdaq - largely due to the lack of direct investment opportunities. With the Indian rupee touching record lows, the big question now is whether Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) will return in a meaningful way. According to market experts, the answer strongly depends on the much-anticipated Indo-US trade deal, which could act as a major sentiment booster. While fundamentals may not shift drastically, positive sentiment from FIIs could trigger fresh inflows and potentially push the markets to the next positive level. However, uncertainty remains as opinions differ on how soon the deal will actually materialize.