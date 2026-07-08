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Will I.T. Companies Surprise This Earnings Season? Expert Tells What To Expect

Will I.T. Companies Surprise This Earnings Season? Expert Tells What To Expect

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 8, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026, 4:46 PM IST

India's I.T. earnings season begins with investors closely watching quarterly results and management commentary for signs of a recovery. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Market Expert, explains why Q1 earnings may benefit from the rupee's depreciation but cautions that the sector continues to face challenges from weak discretionary spending, delayed deal conversions and AI-led disruption. He discusses why future guidance will be more important than headline numbers and what investors should watch as leading I.T. companies announce their results.

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