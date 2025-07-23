Will Markets Hit A Fresh High In H2? A Rapid Fire Round On Best Picks & Top Performers

In this episode of Market Masters on Business Today, we’re joined by the legendary market veteran and investment philosopher, Shankar Sharma, Founder of GQuant. Known for his candid insights and fearless analysis, Sharma dives deep into the current market landscape—dissecting the recent 17% Nifty rally, the flat 12-month returns, and the possibility of a time-corrective bear market.

He shares his "Lake of Returns" theory, discusses the importance of adapting to tougher pitches in investing, and explains why Indian small caps still present the best opportunities globally—despite selective risk. Sharma also weighs in on defence stocks, global flows into China, and reviving India’s old “Badla” system to address liquidity gaps in the cash market. In a lighter segment, he opens up on his love for sports, Bollywood, and a dream meeting with global investing icons.

A must-watch conversation that blends strategy, philosophy, and market wit—don’t miss it!