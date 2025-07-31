Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Will Tata Motors Slip Below ₹600? Deven Choksey On $4B Iveco Deal

Will Tata Motors Slip Below ₹600? Deven Choksey On $4B Iveco Deal

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 31, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 31, 2025, 2:49 PM IST

Tata Motors’ $4 billion IVECO deal is set to reshape its global ambitions. Deven Choksey explains how this transaction could expand Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business to over ₹2 lakh crore in size, tripling its scale. The deal brings advanced technology and a stronger global footprint, boosting long-term growth prospects. While short-term market adjustments may occur, Choksey believes this is a big opportunity for Tata Motors as its passenger and commercial vehicle divisions undergo demerger. Will the stock hold above ₹600, and what does it mean for EPS? Watch this detailed breakdown of the deal’s impact on Tata Motors’ global strategy, profitability, and investor outlook.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended