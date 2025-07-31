Will Tata Motors Slip Below ₹600? Deven Choksey On $4B Iveco Deal

Tata Motors’ $4 billion IVECO deal is set to reshape its global ambitions. Deven Choksey explains how this transaction could expand Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business to over ₹2 lakh crore in size, tripling its scale. The deal brings advanced technology and a stronger global footprint, boosting long-term growth prospects. While short-term market adjustments may occur, Choksey believes this is a big opportunity for Tata Motors as its passenger and commercial vehicle divisions undergo demerger. Will the stock hold above ₹600, and what does it mean for EPS? Watch this detailed breakdown of the deal’s impact on Tata Motors’ global strategy, profitability, and investor outlook.