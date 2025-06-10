William O’Neil Bets On These 2 Real Estate Stocks Following RBI Rate Cut

Following the RBI’s recent 50 basis points rate cut, smart rallies are seen in real estate stocks like Brigade Enterprises, Sobha Developers, and Oberoi Realty. William O’Neil’s perspective highlights continued confidence in core developers, especially DLF, which has shown strong pre-sales velocity in residential projects and stable commercial annuity income. Additionally, Prestige Estates is gaining attention due to its diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial, and retail mall spaces, with around 88 million square feet of upcoming projects. The recent Mumbai Nautilus launch is showing promising momentum, helping to reduce reliance on Bengaluru’s market. With improving free cash flows and operational cash expected in the coming years, both DLF and Prestige Estates remain key stocks on the radar for potential steady earnings growth.