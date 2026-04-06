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Wipro Bags $1 Billion Deal With Olam Group; To Acquire Mindsprint | Wipro Share Price

Wipro Bags $1 Billion Deal With Olam Group; To Acquire Mindsprint | Wipro Share Price

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 6, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 6, 2026, 12:10 PM IST

Wipro has signed a $1 billion transformation deal with Singapore-based Olam Group, with a committed spend of around $800 million. As part of the agreement, Wipro will also acquire Mindsprint for $375 million, with the deal expected to close by Q1 FY27. The development comes at a time when IT companies are aggressively investing in AI-led transformation deals, and this marks a significant win for Wipro. Ambareesh Baliga, Market Analyst expect a near-term bounce in the stock, although long-term performance will depend on execution and sustained deal momentum.

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