Wipro Bags $1 Billion Deal With Olam Group; To Acquire Mindsprint | Wipro Share Price

Wipro has signed a $1 billion transformation deal with Singapore-based Olam Group, with a committed spend of around $800 million. As part of the agreement, Wipro will also acquire Mindsprint for $375 million, with the deal expected to close by Q1 FY27. The development comes at a time when IT companies are aggressively investing in AI-led transformation deals, and this marks a significant win for Wipro. Ambareesh Baliga, Market Analyst expect a near-term bounce in the stock, although long-term performance will depend on execution and sustained deal momentum.