Wipro Q1FY26 Results Impact: Mega Deals, AI Overhang & IT Sector Headwinds | Wipro Share Analysis

IT company Wipro saw a slight uptick in employee attrition during the June quarter despite a reduction in its overall workforce. The company's Q1FY26 results reflected a challenging environment marked by uncertain demand dynamics and tariff impacts affecting US corporate sentiment. Despite robust deal wins and strong commentary on mega deals, Wipro and its peers in the IT services sector face stagnant top-line growth amidst vendor consolidation. The industry grapples with evolving client needs amidst AI disruptions, posing long-term uncertainties on business models and future job prospects in India’s IT-centric growth cities like Bangalore, Pune, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad. Watch Abhishek Basumallick, Co-founder & Fund Manager at Shree Rama Managers, share his insights on Wipro's Q1FY26 results and the broader outlook for the Indian IT services sector.