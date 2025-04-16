scorecardresearch
Worried About Q4 Earnings Results? Raghvendra Singh Says Now Is The Time To Invest In IT Stocks!

In this episode of Daily Calls, market expert Raghvendra Singh shares his views on the ongoing earnings season in the IT sector. Mr Singh believes there is little hope left for a strong showing from the sector in the short term. He explains that IT stocks have already corrected by 30–40%, and as a result, even poor earnings results are unlikely to trigger further sharp declines—most of the negativity is already priced in.

 

He emphasises that a stock already punished heavily in the market won't see major impact from another weak quarter. On the contrary, he sees this as a potential buying opportunity. Stocks like Infosys, Wipro, and TCS are currently trading at steep discounts compared to their previous highs, and for investors seeking long-term value, this may be the right moment to accumulate quality IT names.

