Worst Over For IT? Expert Says Midcap Tech Could Deliver Double-Digit Growth

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 2, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 2, 2025, 2:48 PM IST

Pankaj Tibrewal believe the worst phase for the Indian IT sector may be behind us, as deal conversions begin picking up and the rupee touching 90 provides a strong forex tailwind for earnings. After underperforming the Nifty significantly, IT stocks may be positioned for recovery over the next two to three quarters. While large-cap IT companies may deliver only 3–5% growth, several mid-cap IT companies are still showing strong double-digit growth visibility, making them potential outperformers despite higher valuations. Fund managers are selectively increasing exposure across mid-cap and a few large-cap names where incremental growth could surprise positively. The IT space may now offer a margin-of-safety entry point for medium-term investors.

