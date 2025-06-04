Yes Bank Secures Board Approval To Raise ₹15,000 Crore Via Equity And Debt

In this discussion, Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice President at Geojit Investments, weighs in on Yes Bank’s recent board approval to raise approximately ₹7,500 crore via equity and ₹8,500 crore through debt instruments in the fiscal year 2026. Despite ongoing reports of state purchases buoying the stock, volatility remains a concern. Shah advises investors to remain cautious and wait for tangible numbers to confirm a genuine turnaround, emphasising that short-term shareholding changes, such as SBI’s stake movement, are unlikely to significantly impact quarterly results. While refraining from explicit buy or sell recommendations due to lack of coverage, Shah suggests that investors may find better prospects with banks like IDFC First Bank. He concludes with a striking analogy, cautioning that investing without solid fundamentals or clear financial visibility is akin to “living in Alice in Wonderland